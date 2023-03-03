All competitive and government recruitment exams, including UPSC, SSC, Bank PO/Clerk and other positions include a significant and standard section on general knowledge or general awareness. Though it can include anything and everything. General knowledge questions are not as dynamic in scope as general awareness or the current affairs section. Some simple questions which can be remembered are better to gain knowledge for the future as well. We have shared some important questions and answers below, that will help you to prepare.
Question 1. In the human body, how many muscles are present?
639
651
637
640
Answer: Option (B) 651
Question 2: In which unit Sound is measured?
Decibel
Coulomb
Cycle
Hum
Answer: Option (A) Decibel
Question 3: What does the spleen do?
Digest food
Form blood
Destroys old blood cells
Produce calcium
Answer: Option (C) Destroys old blood cells
Question 4: The longest cell of the human body is?
Skin
Spleen
Nerve Cell
None of the above
Answer: Option (C) Nerve Cell
Question 5: Which of the following aquatic animals has three hearts?
Octopus
Blue Whale
Shark
Crocodile
Answer: Option (A) Octopus
Question 6: Which among these is the highest-flying bird in the world?
Rhea
Ruppell’s Griffon Vulture
Eagle
Ostrich
Answer: (B) Ruppell’s Griffon Vulture
Question 7: Saurology is the study of what?
Snakes
Lizard
Fish
Cockroach
Answer: Option (B) Lizard
Question 8: Which organ in the human body is also known as the “Guardian police of the body"?
Liver
Heart
Lungs
Stomach
Answer: Option (A) Liver
Question 9: Who discovered Nucleus?
Robert Hooke
Charles Darwin
Robert Brown
Joseph Banks
Answer: Option (C) Robert Brown
Question 10: Among the following which is the biggest blood vessel of the body?
Artery
Aorta
Vein
Alveoli
Answer: Option (B) Aorta
Read all the Latest Education News here