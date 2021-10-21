Preparing for CTET 2021? Here's a List of Questions That Will Help You Prepare Better

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to submit your application for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The applications for CTET, conducted twice a year for appointments as teachers for classes 1 to 8, are now open till October 25, 2021.

Child Development and Pedagogy (CDP) is considered one of the most important subjects in CTET. We have brought some important questions from the CDP model paper for you. These questions are based on the examination pattern of CTET. The CBSE will be conducting CTET 2021 online from 16 December to 13 January 2022.

You can check your preparation by solving these questions. Paper-1 and 2 consist of 30 questions each from CDP. A total of 150 questions are asked

Advertisement

in Paper 1.

Q.1 >Which of these is considered to be a unique period of life?

(a) infancy

(b) childhood

(c) adolescence

(d) adulthood

Q.2> What is the main focus of education?

(a) teacher

(b) student

(c) Evaluation

(d) Curriculum Content

Q.3 >Which of the following values is obtained by measurement?

(a) absolute

(b) relative

(c) both absolute and relative

(d) none of these

Q.4 >Which place is helpful in maximum development of the intellectual ability of children?

(a) at home

(b) interacting with friends and peers

(c) in school and class

(d) in the playground

Q.5 >Attitude of a child is affected by?

(a) Personality

(b) behaviour

(c) learning

(d) All three of the above

Q.6 >Terman is considered intelligence level in which of the following abilities?

(a) Adjustment

(b) abstract thinking

(c) learning

(d) problem-solving

Q.7 >The quality of a person through which he maintains harmony with the circumstances is called?

(a) equilibrium

(b) Adjustment

(c) Installation

(d) harmony

Q.8 >Generally remedial education is organized for those children who are?

(a) mentally retarded

(b) physically handicapped

(c) brilliant

(d) Educationally backward

Q.9 >Which of the following factors has the greatest impact on the language development of children?

(a) physical health

Advertisement

(b) Intellectual Development

(c) sex differences

(d) Socio-economic status of the family

Q.10 >According to Piaget, the first stage of cognitive development is?

(a) Preconception level

(b) intuitive level

(c) sensory dynamic level

(d) concrete operation level

Q.11 >Which of the following age periods is important for normal social and mental development in a child?

(a) 5 years from birth

(b) 8 to 10 years

(c) 10 to 15 years

(d) above 15 years

Advertisement

Q.12 >Which of the following information will be most important for the identification of backward children?

(a) IQ

(b) academic achievement

(c) mental age

(d) none of these

Q.13 >Which one of the following factors is not a hindrance to creativity?

(a) monopolistic approach

(b) hard habits

(c) Traditionalist Approach

(d) Freedom in response

Q.14 >Children who behave against normal social norms are called?

(a) backward child

(b) handicapped child

Advertisement

(c) problem child

(d) mentally retarded child

Q.15 >What is meant by adjustment?

(a) fulfilment of the needs of the individual

(b) Satisfaction obtained after fulfilment of needs

(c) balancing with the environment

(d) All three of the above

Given below are the answers to the questions. You can check your preparation by verifying these answers here.

1 (b), 2 (b), 3 (a), 4 (c), 5 (d), 6 (b), 7 (b), 8 (d), 9 (a), 10 (c), 11 (a), 12 (b), 13 (d), 14 (c), 15 (d)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.