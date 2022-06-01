Preparing for IAS Exam? List of Free Govt Coaching for Civil Services

Every year lakhs of students attempt for the civil service exams. For 2021 attempt itself over 10 lakh candidates had registered for the civil services exam. For the preparation of the exam many get themselves admitted into private coaching institutes, however, for the meritorious but financially weak students, many government and private institutes are provide fee coaching facility.

This year’s UPSC topper Shruti Sharma too has studied from Jamia Millia Islamia’s Free Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) coaching. These are many other free coaching institutes in the country. The criteria for admission in each institute is different. Here is the list of institutes that give free IAS exam coaching

Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy, New Delhi

Advertisement

Every year around 200 candidates get admission to the academy. JMI RCA has invited applications for free coaching for the Civil Services Preliminary and Main Examination 2022-2023. Interested and eligible candidates can download its application form from jmi.ac.in. The university said in a statement that the academy is inviting applications from minority, scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and women candidates. The last date for submission of JMI RCA Application Form 2022 is June 15.

Central Government Free coaching

The central government is giving free coaching to the children of Dalit and OBC communities to prepare them for competitive examinations. Here, along with UPSC coaching, students are also given coaching for other competitive examinations. The coaching can be availed by students whose parents’ annual income is Rs 6 lakh or less. Further, coaching can be taken for two attempts. Some exams are conducted in two phases (Pre and Mains). In such a situation, free coaching will be available twice in both the phases.

Read | NIT Warangal Graduate Mantri Mourya Gets AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services After 4 Failed Attempts, Says Persistence is Key

Advertisement

Students must note that if the selected students remains absent for more than 15 days without any valid reason, then the facility of free coaching will stop. Students also get other perks for attending these coaching. Local students will get Rs 2500 rupees every month for coming in coaching while those coming from outside will get Rs 5000. The monthly allowance is sponsored by the central government and is given to the students by coaching institute in a cheque.

The Central Government Free coaching is available in different states as well, here is the list of there centers.

Advertisement

In the national capital there are these free coaching institutes include Jan Kalyan Shiksha Samiti Sankalp Bhawan, Sector-4, RK Puram Institutional Area, Career Plus Educational Society, 301/A-37, 38, 39 Ansal Building, Commercial Complex, Mukherjee Nagar, Convocation Education Center 301-303, A-31-34 Jain House Extension Commercial Centre, Mukherjee Nagar

Read | Father Ends Life Unable to Pay Education Debt, Years Later Daughter Clears UPSC IAS Exam

In Rajasthan there is this free coaching institute is Patanjali IAS Classes Pvt Ltd, B.O- 31, Patanjali Bhawan, UPA Satya Vihar Lalkothi, Near Jain ENT Hospital, Jaipur.

Advertisement

In Bihar, LILAC Education Pvt. Ltd. M-24, Old DLF Colony, Sector-14, Gurugram offers free coaching.

In Bhopal, MP students can go to the following institute for free coaching is Excellent Civil Academy Trust, KK Plaza Zone, MP Nagar, Bhopal

Aligarh Muslim University Residential Coaching Academy

The university prepares 100 eligible candidates and also provides them accommodation. Here admission is given on the basis of merit and on the basis of family income which has to be less than 8 lakhs.

Advertisement

Free coaching in 31 central universities

Centers will open free coaching of Scheduled Castes students in 31 central universities of the country including Hindu University (BHU). The residential university will conduct an entrance examination for free coaching for administrative services examinations in BHU, on the basis of which students will be selected. The needy students of Scheduled Castes will be directly benefited. There will be 100 seats for at the center. Information related to the entrance exam will be given to the students on the official website of BHU.

Free Coaching Scholarship for UPSC Preparation

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has announced free coaching scholarships for the students preparing for UPSC exam. The coaching will be provided in association with Divine India Youth Association, New Delhi. To avail the scholarship, candidates need to apply through the official website of Sonu Foundation – www.soodcharityfoundation.org. The last date for submission of application is 30th June.

State-wise coaching institutes

1. State Institute for Administrative Couriers, Mumbai

It was established in the year 1976 by the Government of Maharashtra. It provides free preparation to the youth of Maharashtra who want to appear in the Civil Services Examination. Interested and eligible candidates have to appear in the entrance exam for admission in it. This entrance exam is held once in a year. Candidates can check siac.org.in. for more information.

2. UP Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recently launched Abhyudaya Yojana. For this, candidates who are permanent residents of Uttar Pradesh can apply. It provides both online and offline facility. Candidates can get more information about this scheme from abhyuday.up.gov.in.

3. All India Coaching for Civil Services, Chennai

It is a part of Anna Institute of Management. Every year this institute accepts 325 candidates. It consists of 225 residential and 100 non-residential. For admission in this, candidates have to pass the entrance exam.

4. Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration, Ahmedabad

It was started by the Gujarat government in the year 2013. While there is no coaching fee, but candidates will have to pay Rs 2000 for library and Rs 5000 as training fee. Candidates who have passed the coaching entrance examination and whose mother tongue is Gujarati can only can get admission in this institute. Candidates can apply for this at spipa.gujarat.gov.in by paying Rs 300 as application fee.

5. Chief Minister Anupriti Coaching Scheme

The Chief Minister Anuprati Coaching Scheme has been started by the Rajasthan government for the preparation of UPSC IAS and others. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the benefit of 10 thousand students of different classes under the Chief Minister Anupriti Coaching Scheme. To get more information candidates can go to the sso portal https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in or SJMS SMS APP. Before applying, students can see the detailed details of the scheme and eligibility on the departmental website www.sje.rajasthan.gov.in.

6. Free coaching for civil services exam in Jharkhand

‘Integrated Coaching Program’ has been made available for the coaching of civil services examination to the economically weaker students living in Naxal-affected Latehar district. Under the ‘Integrated Coaching Programme’, the free coaching service will be provided to 100 to 130 youths. Under the program, teaching service is being provided by experienced and qualified teachers who have been successful in various stages of UPSC, JPSC and other competitive examinations. Digital infrastructure has also been set up to get experienced teachers from other states and districts to teach through digital medium. Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that in the coming days it will be expanded to other districts as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.