Preparing for IAS Examinations? Keep These Tips in Mind

Most of us will agree to the fact that cracking the IAS examination is no cakewalk. Aspiring candidates leave no stone unturned when it comes to giving their best. While a few opt for coaching sessions, others take the road of self-study.

Well, we must tell you that above all the art of writing quality answers is a key to clearing any exam. And, today, we will help you with a few pointers that might come in handy.

Writing a conclusion is a must

Well-planned introductions, body and conclusion are three integral parts for a good answer. They play a great role in boosting your marks. Make sure on improving the quality of these three important aspects while writing answers.

Efficient speed is a must

Practice regularly for answering questions at maximum speed. Regularly solve previous year’s question papers and mock tests for boosting your speed. With regular practice, you will be able to develop a speed that will not affect your neatness and presentation.

Think before writing

Think for a couple of minutes to frame your answers before putting down the pen on paper. Organised thoughts can help to write better and also reduces the cutting and scratching later on sheets.

Writing to the point

Writing crisp and not beating around the bush is the key to writing a good exam. Writing in bullet points, headings and subheadings will help in a neat presentation for an IAS examination. Drawing diagrams, tables and graphs will also increase the quality of your answers.

5.Take care of limitations -

Always keep in mind about time and word limit before giving the answer. Aspirants should keep in mind the 7-5-3 Rule of Answer Writing. This means that candidates should keep in mind writing answers within 7 minutes per question. Answers should be framed in 5 points related to keywords. Each point should be then further broken down into three dimensions, i.e- Social, Economic, Political and Geographical perspective

For, against, and conclusion

What/Why/How

Reading questions thoroughly

Questions should be read thoroughly before attempting them. It gives you a clear and concise idea of what you have to write in answers.

