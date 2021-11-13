Preparing for UPSC Civil Services? Here's Your Weekly Digest for Current Affairs

UPSC civil services aspirants often find it hard to keep up with the news event and keep a tab of the daily happenings. Many civil services toppers have conveyed to reading multiple newspapers and keeping tab of online portals to get their daily news along with their preparations. If you are one of the aspirants, we got you covered. Every Saturday, we bring you major happenings from around the week:

>PM Launches Retail Direct Scheme, Integrated Ombudsman Scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled two much-awaited schemes of Reserve Bank of India — the Retail Direct scheme and the Integrated Ombudsman scheme. These two schemes will make investments and lodging and addressing investment-related concerns easier and faster. RBI Retail Direct scheme will allow you to invest directly in government securities. The Integrated Ombudsman scheme aims to simplify the process of redress of grievances easier… read more

Advertisement

>Why Molnupiravir Is Being Called A ‘Gamechanger’ In Fight Against Covid-19: World’s first pill to treat symptomatic Covid and it has just been cleared for launch by UK. Molnupiravir, the antiviral developed by pharma major Merck, is being hailed as a gamechanger for high-risk individuals and people with weakened immunity and reportedly cuts the risk of hospitalisation and death by half...read more

>World’s first patient to be diagnosed with climate change: A Canadian national who had been facing an issue with breathing has been reportedly diagnosed with what is being called the first case of a patient suffering from “climate change". Doctors examining the patient have said heatwaves and bad air quality are to be blamed for the latter’s health condition. The patient is a senior citizen from Canada’s British Columbia province has an underlying condition of asthma but Dr Kyle Merritt, the consulting doctor said this was the first time in over 10 years he used the phrase climate change while writing up the patient’s diagnosis.….read more.

>Germany Suffers 4th COVID-19 Wave: Germany is seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases yet again. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 4.89 million, and total deaths rose 235 to 97,198, according to the Robert Koch Institute public health authority...read more

>Dani Alves Back at Barcelona: Barcelona announced on Friday that veteran defender Dani Alves will be returning to the club as new coach Xavi Hernandez’s first signing. Alves, 38, has been a free agent since leaving Sao Paulo in September but is ineligible until the transfer window opens early next window. He played for the Camp Nou outfit between 2008-2016 when he lifted the Champions League title three times alongside Xavi…read more

>Delhi Breathes in ‘Severe’ Air Post Diwali: Delhiites on Friday morning woke up to “severe" air quality and a thick blanket of smoke that shrouded the national capital post-Diwali. The air in Delhi and surrounding areas hung heavy with acrid smoke as people burst firecrackers on Diwali in a blatant disregard to the government’s ban on it amid a sharp increase in fumes from farm fires. The city’s overall air quality index was 451 at 8 am and entered the “severe" category, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality forecast agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)...read more

Advertisement

>Heavy Rains in Chennai and Tamil Nadu: Heavy rain in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours. Rains left Chennai streets waterlogged while traffic was diverted from arterial roads to pump out water. Three subways — Vyasarpadi, Ganesapuram and Madley Subway — have been shut due to waterlogging…read more

Advertisement

>22 Killed in Ravine in PoK: At least 22 people were killed and eight others injured on Wednesday after a bus carrying them fell into a ravine in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)…read more

>Devotees Celebrate Chhat Puja as Toxic foams float on Yamuna: A day after huge political back and forth over Chhath Puja devotees bathing in toxic foam on Yamuna river Ghats in Delhi, authorities stepped up efforts to prevent similar incidents. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order on October 29 had allowed Chhath celebrations at “designated sites", barring the banks of the Yamuna. However, concerning visuals of devotees bathing in the toxic white foam - a sign of the hazardous level of pollution in the Yamuna - initiated a political slugfest over the issue…read more

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.