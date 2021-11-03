Preparing Minimum Standards for Education System Need of Hour: Sisodia

It is need of the hour to prepare minimum standards for the education system which can ensure that every child has access to quality education, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

“Only when every child will receive quality education, will we be able to make India a developed country. Since independence, several excellent models have developed in India to provide excellent quality of education to a certain number of students. However, until now no steps have been taken to ensure that all children receive better education. Hence, it is the need of the hour to prepare minimum standards for the education system, which can ensure that every child has access to quality education," Sisodia said while inaugurating a multipurpose block and an auditorium at Ambedkar University, Karmapura Campus.

The deputy chief minister added that while ensuring the quality of education is important, it is also necessary to make it available to all. “Hence, it is imperative to set minimum standards for our education system. Today, not every child in the country has access to quality education. While some children receive excellent quality education, several others do not. It is the need of the hour to set minimum standards to ensure that 100 pc children in the country get quality education," he said.

Advertisement

The multipurpose block in Ambedkar University, Karmapura campus comprises a crche, a four-room guest house as well as residential quarters. Along with this, a new auditorium hall has also been constructed on the campus with a seating capacity of 250, which will be used in future for seminars and other educational and cultural activities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.