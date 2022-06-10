Presidency University Students Stage Sit-in Seeking Reintroduction of Entrance Tests

Students of Presidency University had been staging a sit-in on the campus since Monday, demanding that entrance examination be re-introduced for admission to arts and science departments, as was the norm before 2021. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, which had so far conducted entrance tests for UG and Post-Graduate courses in Presidency, had last year decided against holding exams for individual institutes. University authorities had in 2021 took into consideration board exam marks for admission to undergraduate courses, and final semester results for postgraduate streams.

Office-bearer of the Presidency University Students Union (PUSU) and one of the agitating students, Kaushiki Datta Choudhury, said around 40 students are camping on the College street campus of the institute, outside the office of Controller of Exams, in protest against the varsity’s move. Datta Choudhury insisted that exams should either be held by Presidency authorities or a third party appointed by the university. A varsity official, however, said on the condition of anonymity that there was no such plan to re-introduce entrance tests as of now.

