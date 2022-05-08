President Inaugurates Permanent Campus of IIM in Nagpur, Encourages Students to Become Job-Creators

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the new campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Maharashtra Nagpur on Sunday, on May 8, 2022. Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event the President said, “Educational institutes are not just mere places of learning; it is the place which polishes the inner and sometimes hidden talents in each one of us." The President added that the curriculum gives us the occasion to introspect within ourselves the purpose, the ambition and hence fulfill our dreams.

The President said, “We are living in an era where innovation and entrepreneurship are appreciated and encouraged. Both innovation and entrepreneurship have the ability to not just ease our lives through technology but can also provide employment opportunities to many people." He expressed confidence that the eco-system at IIM, Nagpur would promote among the students the mindset of becoming job-creators, instead of being job-seekers.

Further the President was happy to note that IIM, Nagpur through its Centre for Entrepreneurship has established IIM Nagpur Foundation for Entrepreneurship Development (InFED). He said that what is a matter of immense pride is that InFED has successfully enabled women entrepreneurs to graduate from Women start-up program and six of them have even launched their enterprises.

The President said, “Our traditions have always emphasised upon sharing, especially in the field of knowledge. Hence, it is our duty to share the knowledge which we have gathered." He expressed hope that just as IIM Ahmedabad has provided mentorship to IIM, Nagpur, the leading professional schools of our country, technical, management or humanities would provide mentorship to establish similar institutions.

Speaking on the occasion Pradhan said that knowledge is a medium for empowerment and Lok Kalyan. He further said that the world looks towards India with great hope.

