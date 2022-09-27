Princeton to Stanford: Know Admission Process, Acceptance Rate of Top US Universities

The United States is the most preferred destination for students looking to study abroad, from all over the world. The US is home to some of the biggest and top class higher education institutions in the world. The US News and World Report, an American magazine, recently released its ranking for the best national universities in the country for the academic year 2022-2023. As per the report, Princeton University ranked number one among 443 national universities.

Princeton University topped the list followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Yale University, Stanford University and Harvard University ranked jointly at third position. This year, 1,500 colleges from a variety of institutional categories were evaluated using 17 indicators. Check out the top 5 US universities for the academic year 2022-23 as per the report and their admission process:

Princeton University

The fourth-oldest college in the US, Princeton University was established in 1746 and is situated in the quiet town of Princeton, New Jersey. The university provides 36 majors in 16 fields of study, totalling 39 undergraduate degrees. The graduate schools of the university have 42 departments and programmes.

Interestingly, Princeton was the first university to provide a “no loan" policy to economically disadvantaged students, providing grants rather than loans to admitted students, who needed assistance paying tuition. Around $57,410 is spent on tuition and fees at Princeton by each student.

The acceptance rate for admissions here is 4 percent, and the average SAT or ACT score for applicants ranges between 1,460 and 1,570, or between 33 and 35 respectively. The Princeton University application cost is $70, and the deadline for submission is January 1, 2023.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is a private university that was established in 1861. MIT is a scientific and technological research-focused university with five schools and a college that is situated in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The average cost of tuition fees and other expenses here is $57,986.

MIT admissions are the most competitive, with acceptance rates of 4 percent and 4.8 percent for early acceptances. A typical ACT score between 34 and 36 or an SAT score between 1,510 and 1,580 is expected from the applicants. The MIT application fee is $75, and the deadline for submission is January 1, 2023.

Harvard University

Harvard University is a private Ivy League institution that was founded in 1636 and is the country’s oldest higher education institution, currently consisting of 12 graduate and professional schools, an undergraduate campus, and the Harvard Radcliffe Institute.

With an exceptionally competitive acceptance rate of 4 percent, Harvard’s fees are nearly $57,261. The typical criteria for admission to Harvard University are an SAT score between 1,480 and 1,580 or an ACT score between 33 and 36. The Harvard University application deadline is January 1, 2023. The application fee is $75.

Stanford University

Located in the Bay Area of California, about 30 miles from San Francisco, is the immaculate campus of Stanford University. Students at Stanford University have numerous options to participate in research projects, which emphasise an interdisciplinary blend of teaching, learning, and research.

The tuition fees at Stanford are $56,169, and the acceptance rate for applicants to the university is also 4 percent. For admission to Stanford University, a student must have an ACT score between 34 and 35 or an SAT score between 1,470 and 1,570. The Stanford University application fee is around $90, and the last date for application is January 2, 2023.

Yale University

Yale University, located in New Haven, Connecticut, is renowned for its top-notch drama and music programmes, which include extracurricular activities through student clubs. The Yale Bulldogs are members of the Ivy League and are well-known for their rivalry with Harvard.

The required SAT score range for admission to Yale University is 1,480 to 1,580 or an ACT score between 33 and 35. The application deadline is January 2,2023, and the application cost is $80. Total fees at Yale amounts to $62,250 and the university has the highest acceptance rate of 5 percent among the top five US universities.

