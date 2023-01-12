Priya Varghese Moves Kerala HC Against Order Stating She Does Not Have Teaching Experience

Dr Priya Varghese, has approached the Kerala High Court against a single bench order, which asked Kannur University to review the rank list according to which she was appointed as the associate professor in Malayalam department in the varsity.

She is the wife of Chief Minister’s private secretary KK Ragesh. He is a former Rajya Sabha member of the CPI-M, who hails from Kannur and considered a close aide of CM Vijayan. Varghese’s appointment has been a point that has been raised by opposition as well as the Kerala’s governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

The high court order on November 17 also stated that Dr Priya Varghese does not have the necessary teaching experience which is a main criteria for the post. While pronouncing the order, justice Declan Ramchandran also asked the university whether she is eligible to be included in the list. The court also said that it is not right that the scrutiny committe has accepted her application and credentials as it is against UGC regulations 3.11.

The court had earlier said that Varghese had no qualifications to be considered for the post of associate professor in the Malayalam department of Kannur University. It pointed out that the scrutiny committee failed in finding out that she did not have the required qualifications. Noting that all the UGC guidelines were flouted and the court cannot overlook it, the court had asked the Kannur University to revisit the rank list and come out with a new one.

Earlier, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had informed the Kerala High Court that the three-year leave Varghese took to do her PhD cannot be counted as teaching experience. It was in June that Kannur University cleared the appointment of Varghese but till date, it has not issued the appointment letter. An RTI application revealed that all was not above board. The RTI query revealed that she got the maximum marks (32 out of 50) in the personal interview, while the second-ranked candidate Jacob Skariah scored 30, but her research score was a mere 156, while the second-ranked candidate secured 651. However, she was ranked first based on the personal interview. Skariah approached the high court, contending that he was sidelined.

