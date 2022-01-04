Prof Amit Prashant Takes Over as Officiating Director of IIT Gandhinagar

Prof Amit Prashant has been appointed as the new officiating director of the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN). He took over office from the founding director Prof Sudhir K Jain. Prashant is a professor of civil engineering at IITGN, and takes over the charge of officiating director from today, January 4.

“IIT Gandhinagar today bid adieu to its founding director Prof Sudhir K Jain, who has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi. Prof Amit Prashant, Professor of Civil Engineering, IITGN, will take over the charge of officiating director of the institute from tomorrow," reads the official notice.

As per the IITGN official website, Prof Prashant has been teaching at the Institute since November 2010. Prior to that, he was an assistant professor at IIT Kanpur from 2005 to 2010. He was a post-doctoral fellow, at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, Tennessee (2004 to 2005) and assistant engineer, Consulting Engineering Services India (Pvt) Ltd, New Delhi from 1997 to 1999. He completed his BE from IIT Roorkee in 1997.

Prof Prashant’s research interests include constitutive modeling for granular materials, numerical modeling of geotechnical structures, earthquake geotechnical engineering, and applications of geosynthetics, the website added.

Meanwhile, Prof Jain has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi. As a parting note from IITGN, Prof Sudhir Jain said, “It’s overwhelming for me, but I am sure that the Institute is in great hands. IITGN will continue to scale newer heights with fresh ideas, opportunities, and collaborations. There is a great future here. I am grateful to all for being with me during these 12 years and for all the affection and support." He was the director of the institute since 2009.

