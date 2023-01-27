Professional Students' Summit-2023 in Kerala on Feb 11

The third edition of Professional Students’ Summit-2023 organised by the Kerala government will be held on February 11 at nearby Angamali here.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the largest congregation of professional students summit organised by the Department of Higher Education.

Krishna Ella, noted scientist and executive chairman of Bharat Biotech, which developed India’s first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, will be the chief guest and plenary speaker at the congregation, an official said in a release on Friday.

Read | Chant These 5 Modi Mantras in ‘Testing Times’ | ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023’ Summary

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS CM Vijayan Challenges Amit Shah to Disclose All That is Wrong with Kerala

State Higher Education Minister R Bindu said the government intends to develop Kerala as a knowledge-based economy and believes that the Professional Students’ Summit can contribute to it.

"The programme will serve as a forum for gaining knowledge that may contribute to beneficial social developments in society. The summit serves as a place for idea generation as students can directly interact with domain experts. The government is eager to support any initiatives that lead to knowledge exchange and welcomes student contributions," Bindu said.

Over a dozen industry leaders and academicians will speak and interact with the students, she said.

"Over 2,000 professional students from across 300 colleges of Medicine, Law, Engineering, Management, Agriculture, Fisheries and Veterinary streams will attend the summit to meet and hear from industry icons," the release said.

Noted corporate leaders and academicians will share their inspiring stories of success to encourage and inspire students to use opportunities available in the state and in the country, it said.

The Summit is an initiative of the Department of Higher Education and the State Planning Board and was first held in 2019. ASAP Kerala, the skill development agency, under the Department of Higher Education, is organising the event. Meanwhile, the 2021 and 2022 summits were not held due to the COVID pandemic.

Read all the Latest Education News here