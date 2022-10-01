‘Professors of Practice’ to Develop, Design Courses and Curriculum, UGC Releases Guidelines

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged universities and colleges to engage professors of practice according to the requirements and guidelines given by the UGC. The objective of UGC behind recruiting ‘Professors of Practice’ is “to develop courses and curriculum to meet the industry and societal needs and enable the HEIs to work with industry experts on joint research projects."

The duties and responsibilities of these experts would be developing and designing courses and curriculum. They will be supposed to introduce new courses and deliver lectures as per institutional policies. In addition, the experts should encourage students in innovation and entrepreneurship projects and also provide the necessary mentorship for these activities.

The tenure, as per the guidelines, of engaging experts may be initially for up to one year. However, the maximum duration of service must not exceed three years. These experts can be from any fields like engineering, science, entrepreneurship, social sciences, management, technology, chartered accountancy (CA), commerce, and literature, among others.

As per the eligibility criteria, individuals should have remarkable contributions in their professions like engineering, science, technology, entrepreneurship and public administration among others. They should also have proven expertise in their specific profession or role. At least 15 years of service/experience, preferably at a senior level, will make an individual eligible for Professor of Practice.

In a statement, UGC said, “Vice-Chancellors of universities and principals of colleges are requested to take necessary steps to engage the ‘Professor of Practice’ according to the requirement and by following the guidelines."

Earlier this year in August, UGC had drafted guidelines to hire industry and other professionals in academic institutions under a new category - “Professor of Practice". The initiative was taken in line with the National Education Policy 2020’s aim to transform higher education by focusing on skill-based education to meet the needs of the industry as well as the economy.

