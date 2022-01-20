Proposal to Reopen Maha Schools from Next Week Sent to CM, Decision Expected Soon: Minister

Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday said a proposal to reopen schools in the state from next week based on the local COVID-19 situations has been sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The proposal includes opening of pre-primary schools, she said. Earlier this month, the Maharashtra government had announced the closure of schools in the state till February 15 as the number of coronavirus cases started spiralling from December amid the emergence of the new Omicron variant.

“After COVID cases rose, the government decided not to continue with the school (offline) sessions. But after discussion with the experts, it has been decided to start the sessions where the number of cases is low based on the local COVID-19 situation," Gaikwad said. “A proposal has been sent to the chief minister. It states that reopening of schools should be considered from Monday and all the power to do so should be given to the local authorities (municipal commissioners, district collectors, chief executive officers, education officers," the school education minister added.

A decision on this is expected to be taken this week, she said. She expressed hope that the chief minister would positively look into the proposal. Stressing the need to inoculate students in the age group of 15 to 18 years, the minister urged teaching and non-teaching staff to get fully vaccinated.

After over 700 days of on and off shutdown, schools in Maharashtra might reopen again. The Maharashtra government is expected to take a decision on the reopening of schools in the state today, January 19. The government will take up the matter in the cabinet meeting today. Schools which were closed till February 15, may reopen sooner after demands from a section of parents and students.

Meanwhile, while announcing the shutdown of physical classes, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the state government will reconsider its decision on the reopening of schools in about 10-15 days. Tope had also said that since the rate of infection among children is low, schools can be reopened but with precaution. The final call on the reopening of schools will be taken by the CM after discussion with the cabinet.

“Demands are rising from certain quarters for reopening of schools as children are suffering the education loss. We will consider it after 10-15 days as there is a low (rate of) infection among children. The chief minister will take the final call in this regard," Tope had said earlier.

A section of parents and school associations had also filed a petition to reopen schools including a Mumbai-based parent association wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding the reopening of schools.

