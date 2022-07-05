PSEB 10th Result 2022: How to Check Punjab Board Marksheets Online, via SMS, Digilocker

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the Class 10 result 2022 today, July 5. Students who took the Punjab board class 10 exam will be able to check their scores online on the official website at pseb.ac.in. It will be announced at 12:15 PM, post which students will be able to check their marks. It will also be available at indiaresults.com, and results.nic.in.

PSEB 10th Results LIVE Updates

More than 3.25 lakh students await the result of the PSEB 10th exams which were conducted from April 29 to May 19. Students must secure a minimum of 33 percent marks to get to the next standard. Students not satisfied with their marks allowed to appear for compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exams will, however, have to repeat the year. Students can also opt for re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: How to check online

Step 1: Open the official website of the Punjab board, pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Now go to the ‘Result’ tab on the home page

Step 3: Next, click on the link to ‘PSEB Class 10 Result 2022’

Step 4: Submit the required credentials such as your roll number

Step 5: Once done you will be redirected to the webpage carrying your Class 10 scores

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your marksheet for further use

PSEB 10th Result 2022: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Go to the SMS application on your phone

Step 2: Type ‘PB10 ‘ in the message box

Step 3: Send it to 5676750

Step 4: In a short time, the result will be sent to the same mobile number

PSEB 10th Result 2022: How to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website — digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: If you have made an account on the app, log in using your credentials

Step 3: Under the ‘education’ category, choose PSEB

Step 4: Select the Punjab Board 10th exam result 2022 category.

Step 5: Key in your Aadhaar card number, and the result will appear on your screen.

The Punjab board held the Class 10 exams in two terms this year. While the term 1 results have already been announced, the term 2 results will be out today. The final result will be calculated based on term 1 and term 2 results combined. Students must note that only the term 2 result will not the final one. PSEB, however, is yet to declare the weightage of each term.

