PSEB 10th Results 2022: From Passing Marks to Result Date, All You Need to Know

PSEB 10th Results 2022: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the class 10 board exam result 2022 soon. The results could be announced today or by Monday, July 4. The exact date and time of the result will likely be declared today. Once released, the PSEB class 10 result will be available on the official website — pseb.ac.in.

Conducted between April 29 to May 19, the online result that students will get will act as a final certificate. Those who want to get the hard copy will have to pay Rs 800. Students will need their admit card or hall ticket to check the marks online as it contains the roll number. They will have to enter their registration id and their name as per the hall ticket to access their results.

PSEB 10th Results 2022: Passing marks

Advertisement

To pass the PSEB 10th board exam 2022, students need score at least 33 per cent in each of the subjects they have appeared for as well as in aggregate. Students who are not satisfied with their results can opt for re-checking or re-evaluation. Those who fail the exam will have to repeat the year.

Punjab Board had divided the board exams into two parts just like CBSE. The result of term 1 has been declared and term 2 will be now be announced. The final result will be the combination of both the terms. PSEB, however, is yet to declare the weightage of each term.

Further, apart from the result, PSEB will announce the merit list today, after a gap of two years. The 10th board exams could not be conducted in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The topper list or the merit list will be declared today which will have the names of toppers and their percentage, marks. It will be announced within a few minutes of the declaration of the results.

Advertisement

In 2021, over 3.21 lakh students had registered for the PSEB class 10 board exam. Out of the total, 99.93 per cent of students had passed the exam. Students were given marks based on the basis of internal assessment without conducting exams. The exams were held this time after a gap of two years.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.