PSEB 10th Results LIVE Updates: Punjab Board Marksheets at pseb.ac.in, How to Download

Usually, the link to check marks goes live after about a day of the announcement of the results. This time it is likely to go live around 5:30 PM. Punjab Board will soon start a press conference.

Punjab Board conducted both class 10 and class 12 board exams in two terms this year. The PSEB 12th results have been announced and class 10 results are anticipated. Punjab Board had given 40% weightage to each term while announcing the class 12 results and the remaining 20% weightage was given to internal assessment. For class 10 as well, a similar formula is likely to be followed.

The Punjab Board 10th final result will be announced online and the printout of the online result will at as the marksheet. To get hardcopy, students have to pay Rs 800 to the Board. This move by PSEB was widely criticized, however, it makes the online results all the more crucial. Thus, students need to ensure that they are referring to the right results. Here is the list of official websites to check PSEB 10th marks –

— pseb.ac.in

— indiaresult.com

— punjab.indiareuslts.com

PSEB 10th Results 2022: What to Check in Online Results?

To ensure your online result is correct, students need to verify the information given on it. Basic things to check include –

— Name, personal information

— Marks Calculation

— Percentage Calculation

— Pass / Fail status

— Spellings

The pass percentage of the Punjab Board is likely to decline. Last year, board exams were not held and PSEB announced results based on last year’s marks and internal assessments. Based on alternative assessments, PSEB obtained the highest-ever pass percentage of 99.93%. In 2020 too, PSEB promoted all students without exams due to the pandemic. It is unlikely for Punjab Board to maintain the near 100% pass percentage this year too.

PSEB 10th Results LIVE Updates: From PSEB official websites to Punjab Board 10th result date and time confirmation, from a direct link to check PSEB marks to Punjab Board toppers. Here is all you need to know about Punjab Board 10th results 2022.

