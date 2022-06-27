PSEB 12th Results, Punjab Board 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab Board Marksheet at pseb.ac.in Shortly, Press Conference to Begin Soon

The result of term 1 has been declared and term 2 will be announced today. PSEB will become first among boards which held 2 term exams to announce results.

Punjab Board has not revealed the formula based on which the class 10 and class 12 results will be out. This is the first time that PSEB has held exams twice in a year. Even though the term 1 results are announced the pass percentage etc are not out for PSEB yet. The final result will have the pass percentage and other related stats out. The final formula on which the result will be created is not yet announced.

The pass percentage of the Punjab Board is likely to decline. Last year, board exams were not held and PSEB announced results based on last year’s marks and internal assessments. Based on alternative assessments, PSEB obtained the highest-ever pass percentage of 96.48%. This is expected to see a drop today as now the results are being announced based on not 1 but 2 exams. In 2021, as many as 92.77% of students, and in 2019 as many as 86.41% of students passed the exam.

PSEB 12th Results, Punjab Board 2022 LIVE Updates: From official websites to check scores to direct links to check marks, here is all you need to know about Punjab Board 12th results 2022. If you have any questions related to results or college admissions, or what us to look into an issue, write to us at @news18dotcom.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.