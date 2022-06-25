PSEB 12th Results Likely by June 30: From Passing Marks to Result Date, All You Need to Know

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce the term 2 results for class 12 by the end of June, however, there has been no official announcement made by the board yet. Once out, the results for PSEB class 12 term 2 will be available on the Punjab Board’s official website, pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab Board had earlier declared class 12 board exams results for term 1 on May 12. While the term 2 exams will concluded on May 23. The final merit list and pass percentage will be released based on the marks obtained by the students in both the terms. Accordingly, the final merit list or the toppers list will be declared.

PSEB 12th Results 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of PSEB

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the tab that reads ‘Results’

Ste 3: After that, choose your class

Step 4: Fill the required information such as examination roll number, date of birth, and so on.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your mark sheet will be displayed on your screen.

PSEB 12th Results 2022: How to Check through SMS

To check the result for Class 12, type PB12roll number in message tab and send it to 5676750 In a short while, you’ll receive an SMS with your subject-wise marks.

After getting the results online, candidates must take a printout of their mark sheet for future reference. The marksheets will act as provisional ones till you get the original marksheets from your schools. Students must check all the details carefully after downloading their results. In case of any discrepancy in the PSEB mark sheet, students must contact the Punjab Board authorities or their respective schools.

PSEB 12th Results 2022: Passing marks

To pass, students need at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Students not satisfied with their results can opt for re-evaluation. Those who miss it by a few marks will be given a chance to appear for compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exams will, however, have to repeat the year.

PSEB 12th Results 2022: Pass percentages over the years

Last year, Punjab Board had promoted all the students without exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this year the board had held two board exams. Over 2.92 lakh students had registered for the PSEB 12th exams in 2021 and of the total, 96.48 per cent of students were promoted to the next class. A total of 22,175 students had bagged 90 per cent and above marks while 88,150 students got between 80-90 per cent. Nearly 1,19,802 students got between 70-80 per cent and 48,843 in the 60-70 per cent marks range. In 2020, out of the 2.9 lakh students who had appeared for exams, 90.98 per cent of students passed. In 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 86.41 per cent.

