PSEB Class 8 Results 2022 Declared! LIVE Updates: 98.25% Pass Punjab Board, Marksheets at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali declared the class 8 board exam results today. Over 3.07 lakh of which 3.02 lakh pass the exam. Overall, 98.25 per cent have passed the exam. This is a slight drop from last year when 99.88 per cent of students had cleared exams. As many as 9 students have topped exam with 100% marks.

Students will be able to check their result at official website pseb.ac.in. Read More