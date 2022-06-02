PSEB Class 8 Results 2022 Declared! LIVE Updates: 98.25% Pass Punjab Board, Marksheets at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), Mohali declared the class 8 board exam results today. Over 3.07 lakh of which 3.02 lakh pass the exam. Overall, 98.25 per cent have passed the exam. This is a slight drop from last year when 99.88 per cent of students had cleared exams. As many as 9 students have topped exam with 100% marks.
Students will be able to check their result at official website pseb.ac.in. Read More
The Punjab Board claims that there are as many as 311 students in merit list who have secured 90+ percentage. The top ranking student has obtained full 600 marks or 100% even the rank 2 and 3 scorers have obtained similar marks, however, they were given different ranks because of age as a criteria in tie-breaking formulae.
Punjab Board claims to have declared the result in a record time of 23 days of concluding the exams. This also included the practical exams conducted at respective schools. Now, class 10 and 12 results too will be declared by June-end, said the officials from the board.
Punjab Board has decided to promote all students to next class, however, the 697 students who could not get minimum passing marks will be allowed to study in next class for two months. During this time, students will get time to revise their subjects and they will be taking the exam again. Based on the result of these special exams, students will be passed of failed.
Rank 1: Manprit Singh from Barnala - 600/600
Rank 2: Himani Sethi from Hoshiarpur - 596/600
Rank 3: Karmanpreet Kaur from Amritsar - 596/600
Even though Himani and Karmanpreet Kaur have secured same marks, Himani has got a shorter rank because of age.
In a unique turn of events, the cities like Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Amritsar have not featured in the top three list. In fact, Pathankot has got highest pass percentage and has emerged as the top performing district. Sangrur, however, has emerged as the least performing district. The top three districts are Pathankot, Kapurthala, and Hoshiarpur.
Overall, 98.25% of student who took the exam have passed it. The pass percentage has seen a slight dip as 99.88% of students had cleared the exam. Notably, this year the board had held exams while last year students were promoted without exams.
In the Punjab Board 8th result, as many as nine students have topped the exam. All these students have scored 100% marks or full marks.
Punjab Board class 8 result declared! Students can check their results at pseb.ac.in by using their date of birth and roll number at pseb.ac.in. This is the first time in past two years that the result is declared based on exams.
Since 3 lakh students and their parents will be checking the results, students need to keep their admit card handy to be able to check result as soon as it is announced. The result link will appear at pseb.ac.in.
The press briefing to announce the Punjab Board class 8 result has begun. Students will soon be able to check their marks at official website. Over 3 lakh students are awaiting their results.
Only a few minutes to go for the Punjab Board class 8 result. The result will also be available at pseb.ac.in as well as at indiaresult.com. Students can also check result at digilocker as well as via SMS.
Even though the result is being announced online, not anyone and everyone will have access to scores. Students will have to use the admit card or hall ticket given to them to access the result. The result will only be available after the student enters the date of birth and roll number as mentioned on admit card.
The Punjab Board class 8 result will be available at official website, pseb.ac.in as well as at partner website indiaresult.com. Students can check their result by using the roll number mentioned on admit card.
A total 3,07,272 students had registered for class 8 regular mode of which 306894 candidates have passed with an overall pass percentage of 99.88 per cent. Among girls the pass percentage is 99.9 per cent and for boys it is 99.86 per cent in 2021.
In case of an error, students must contact their respective principals, however, if not satisfied, students can directly get in touch with the board. Due to the pandemic, students and parents are advised not to travel to the Mohali-based headquarter and raise their concerns online. To raise a concern online, one can write an email to the authorities, class 8 can write to primarymiddle.pseb@punjab.gov.in.
Last year, Punjab government could not conduct the final exams, thus promoted students based on internal assessment. In class 8, out of total 3,07,373 students who registered for the class in 2021, as many as 3,06,894 have made it to class 9.
Last year, Punjab government could not conduct the final exams, thus promoted students based on internal assessment. In class 8, out of total 3,07,373 students who registered for the class in 2021, as many as 3,06,894 have made it to class 9.
Although she did appear for the UPSC CSE in 2020, Gamini Singla could barely go past the prelims. But she did not give up on her dream of becoming an IAS officer and sat for the exam once again in 2021. The 23-year-old secured All India Rank 3 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CSE 2021. This year, the first three toppers are women.…read more
Students can check their marksheets at pseb.ac.in In case a student is facing trouble in downloading the marksheet online or does not have an internet connection. They can also check their detailed marks via SMS. Students need to type PB8 (roll number) and send to 5676750. For example, if a student’s roll number is 12345 they need to send PB10 12345 to 5676750 and they will get detailed marks in form of SMS
To pass the exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate barring Punjabi and Punjab history and culture subjects in which passing marks are 25.
In case a student is not satisfied with the marks obtained by them, they can apply to appear for a written exam at a later stage. Class 8 can write to primarymiddle.pseb@punjab.gov.in to lodge an online complaint.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.