PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Term 2 Exams Postponed, Check Revised Datesheet

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released a revised date sheet for its Class 12 Term 2 board examination. The exams were earlier slated to begin on April 22 but have now been deferred to start from April 24. The revision, however, has been only in the dates for a few papers.
As per the official notice from PSEB, the exam dates for Welcome Life, Economics, Physical Education and Sports, Business Studies, and Public Administration have been revised. For all other subjects, the exams will be conducted as per the previous schedule released on March 24.
The PSEB notice stated that dates were revised due to administrative reasons. Beginning on April 24, the PSEB Class 12 board examination will go on till May 23.
PSEB Class 12 Term 2 Date Sheet 2022
April 24 - Home Science
April 25- Vocal Music
April 26- Accountancy and Book Keeping, History and Appreciation of Art, Architectural Drawing, Accountancy - II
April 27- Sanskrit, Business Organisation and Management, Psychology
April 28- Healthcare, Automobile, Information Technology, Travel and Tourism, Physical Education (Previously scheduled for May 23), NSQF Subjects
April 29- Punjabi Elective, Hindi Elective, English Elective, Urdu
April 30- Music (Tabla)
May 2- Agriculture, Dance, Defence Studies
May 4- Geography
May 5- Sociology
May 6- General English
May 7- Physical Education and Sports
May 9- History, Chemistry
May 10- General Punjabi, Punjab History and Culture
May 11- Environmental Education
May 12- Computer Applications
May 13-Biology, Media Studies, Religion, German, Arabic, Instrumental Music
May 16-Physics, Political Science
May 17- Public Administration, Business Studies - II (Previously scheduled for May 20)
May 18- NCC
May 19- Computer Science
May 20- Welcome Life (Previously Scheduled for May 17)
May 21- Mathematics
May 23- Economics (Previously scheduled for May 7), General Foundation Course
PSEB, however, has not changed the date for the Class 10 Term 2 examination and they will be conducted between April 29 and May 19, as per the previously released date sheet.
Like many other school education boards, PSEB had also opted for a two-term system for its board examinations this year. The first term exams for classes 10 and 12 were held in December last year. The results for the term 1 exams are yet to be announced.
