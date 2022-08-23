PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Applications Closing Soon for 1690 Lineman Posts, Salary up to Rs 19,900

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has opened its registration window open for candidates willing to work in the post of Assistant Lineman (ALM). Those who are eligible and willing must apply through the official website — pspcl.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1690 seats for the ALM posts. The online application process began on July 31 and the last date to complete the form is August 29.

PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Educational Qualification: In order to be eligible, applicants must have completed matriculation or equivalent as well as National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in lineman trade. Those possessing higher education like any degree/diploma in electrical engineering will only be considered if they match the minimum qualification which is national apprenticeship.

According to the notification, candidates must have passed Punjabi of at least class 10 or its equivalent level up to the last date of submission of the online application.

Also read| Indian Army is Hiring for 90 Posts via JEE Main 2022 Result, Here’s How to Apply

Age limit: The eligibility criteria requires applicants to be at least 18 years old and a maximum of 37 years.

PSPCL Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Advertisement

Applications can be submitted on the online portal pspcl.in. Candidates must take a printout of the registration form and e-admit card. They must also carry the hard copy of their admit card to their respective exam centres along with one valid photo identity.

PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Advertisement

Candidates belonging to the SC, PwD categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 590 and the rest have to pay Rs 944 for the application fee.

PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Selection will be done on the basis of an online examination. The paper will be published in both English and Punjabi language. It will inculcate objective-type questions (MCQ). Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer and there will be no negative marking.

PSPCL Recruitment 2022: Salary structure

Candidates selected for the lineman posts will be paid Rs 19,900 on a monthly basis.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here