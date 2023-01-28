The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has started the online application process for the recruitment of group C firemen and drivers or operator posts. Candidates may apply for the posts online at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date to submit the PSSSB recruitment 2023 form is February 28. However, candidates will be able to make payment for the online application form till March 3.

Through this recruitment drive, PSSSB will fill up a total of 1,317 vacancies in the organisation. Out of which 991 are for firemen posts and 326 are for driver or operator vacancies. It is to be noted that among these 1,007 openings of fireman and driver or operator are for Municipal Councils Nagar Panchayats and 310 positions are for Municipal Corporations.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

Age Limit: The minimum age requirement is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 37 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Those applying for the fireman post must have passed class 10 (matriculation) or an equivalent exam. Those applying for the driver/operator post should have passed or cleared class 8 and hold Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) driving license (5 years old) mandatory.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in

Step 2: On the main page, look for and click on the application link that is available for Group C fireman and driver/operator posts.

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter the login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Then fill up the PSSSB registration form, upload the necessary documents and pay the mandatory fee.

Step 5: Preview the form and submit it as instructed.

Advertisement

Step 5: Save and download the PSSSB Recruitment 2023 application form

Step 6: Keep a printout for further reference.

PSSSB Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates applying from the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. Those from the PwD category will pay Rs 500. Applicants from the SC/ST/EWS and ex-servicemen and dependent categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 250 and 200, respectively.

Read all the Latest Education News here