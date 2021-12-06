Puducherry Schools Reopen for Grades 1 to 8, Classes to be Held on Alternate Days

Schools in Puducherry reopened today, December 6 for classes 1 to 8. The state Education Minister A Namassivayam announced the reopening of physical classes in a press conference. The Puducherry Director of School Education Rudra Goud told news agency PTI that classes would be held for half a day and on alternate days. While classes 1, 3, 5, and 7 will be conducted on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, classes 2, 4, 6, and 8 will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

“Schools to reopen from Class 1 to Class 8 from December 6: Schools in Pondicherry that have been closed for nearly two years due to the Corona epidemic will reopen (sic)," the education minister tweeted.

Schools were shut down since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic imposed lockdown. Since the number of cases in the Union Territory are on a decline, the decision to reopen primary schools has been taken. Classes 9 to 12 have already reopened for a few months now.

The schools have been directed to follow all safety protocols such as social distancing rules and maintaining Covid-19 guidelines. Further, the director stated that attendance is not compulsory and online classes will continue at the same time. A decision on restarting the mid-day meal programme is yet to be taken. Goud added that the decision would be taken in due course of time.

Schools for classes 1 to 8 were scheduled to open in November but later deferred due to excessive rains in the UT. Education Minister A, after holding discussions with the officials of the Department of Education had said that due to incessant rains, the date of reopening of schools for classes 1 to 8 has been put off immediately. Classes 9 to 12, which were already reopened, were deferred for two days, that is, on November 8 and 9 due to the same reason.

