Home » News » education-career » Puducherry Schools to Reopen for LKG, UKG Students on March 14

Puducherry Schools to Reopen for LKG, UKG Students on March 14

The schools have been ordered to adhere to standard operating procedures for safety. (Representative image)
The schools have been ordered to adhere to standard operating procedures for safety. (Representative image)

With the Union Territory of Puducherry registering low or zero new cases of Covid19 since recently, the territorial administration on Friday decided to resume LKG, UKG classes from March 14.

Advertisement
PTI
Puducherry // Updated: March 13, 2022, 15:40 IST

With the Union Territory of Puducherry registering low or zero new cases of Covid-19 since recently, the territorial administration on Friday decided to resume LKG, UKG classes from March 14. In a press release, Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said the classes were suspended because of the pandemic. The schools were ordered to adhere to standard operating procedures for safety. Classes 1 to 12 have already resumed, the release said.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.

Follow us on

first published: March 13, 2022, 15:39 IST