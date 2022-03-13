Puducherry Schools to Reopen for LKG, UKG Students on March 14

With the Union Territory of Puducherry registering low or zero new cases of Covid-19 since recently, the territorial administration on Friday decided to resume LKG, UKG classes from March 14. In a press release, Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said the classes were suspended because of the pandemic. The schools were ordered to adhere to standard operating procedures for safety. Classes 1 to 12 have already resumed, the release said.

