Pune Man Appears for CUET 2022 Along With Daughter to Boost Her Morale

On the first day of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022, the father of an examinee, Keshav Khatri appeared for the exam alongside his daughter, Ishika, to her boost her morale. Khatri took the exam at GH Raisoni College of Engineering, Wagholi. He stood in the middle of a long line waiting for his turn to enter the exam hall. There is no age limit to appear for the exam.

He told the a leading news daily that one day he was passing by his daughter’s room and saw her on her phone. Like what parents usually do, Khatri scolded her and accused her of not being serious about her preparations. Ishika became irritated and suggested that he prepare with her first and then see what happens. The next thing Keshav did was fill out the CUET 2022 form. As there is no age limit for taking the exam, the form was easily submitted.

While waiting, Khatri told the news daily that he became part of the journey to boost his daughter’s morale. “I am giving this exam as moral support to my daughter who has enrolled for CUET. I told her I will become a part of her journey, all the way. Also as parents, we tend to keep yelling at our children to study but we don’t understand their pain. They give so many exams these days, multiple entrances. I wanted to experience this struggle with her and for her," he said.

Ishika, a UPSC aspirant who is also looking forward to enrolling in colleges affiliated with Delhi University, says her father’s support and involvement have helped her gain confidence. She told the leading daily, “I myself found it surprising when he said he too wanted to give the exam. It was obviously new for both of us but we tried to prepare together for it as much as his schedule allowed beyond his office hours." She added that studying with her father was fun as she got the chance to say the same things her father used to tell her while she was studying.

