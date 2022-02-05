Pune Schools Open Doors to Students for Full-Day Classes

As the Covid-19 cases continues to see a dip in Maharashtra, the State deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Saturday announced that all schools in Pune district of Maharashtra are now allowed to reopen for full day (regular hours) from Monday, February 7. The announced notification is for the reopening of all classes in Pune.

Read|>Kerala to Commence Offline Classes for Students from Feb 7

In Pune schools and colleges reopened on February 1, however, the schools were only open for half time. “Schools & colleges will reopen in Pune district from Feb 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time," Maharashtra Deputy CM announced.

Advertisement

>Schools, Colleges Reopening Date 2022 LIVE Updates

Meanwhile, schools in Mumbai have also reopened recently. Schools across Maharashtra have been shut for classes 1 to 9 and 11 since the first week of January including Mumbai amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.