Punjab Agricultural University Begins 2nd Round of Counselling Registrations for BTech Agriculture via 12th Marks

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has begun the application process for the second round of counselling for admissions to its BTech in agricultural engineering today. Those who studied physics, chemistry with math in class 12 can apply for the programme. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on PAU official website at pau.edu. The last date to register is September 1.

The round one counselling registrations took place from August 18 to 22. The first and second round of counselling for candidates from Punjab and Chandigarh will be done by IKGPTU, Kapurthala while for other states it will be done by ICAR.

The selection of candidates will be done based on their class 12 marks. “The admission to BTech (Agriculture Engineering) degree programme for the session 2022-2023 will be done on the basis of Inter-se-merit of qualifying examination (10+2 with PCM)," reads the official notice.

As per the admission process of the varsity, candidates will have to first register themselves for the counselling. Thereafter, PAU will create a merit list and rank preparation by September 2. Those who make it to the merit list will have do the choice filling from September 3 to 5. The declaration of counselling result will be on September 6.

The physical reporting at PAU Ludhiana, verification of documents, certificates and deposition of fee will e held between September 7 and 9. Those interested in taking admission will have to adhere to the same.

PAU BTech Agriculture Admissions: How to Apply

Step 1. Go to PAU official website

Step 2. On the home page, click on the agriculture engineering link

Step 3. Register yourself

Step 4. Fill in the form

Step 5: Download and save for further use

If any vacant seats are left after the second round of counselling, PAU will conduct a third round, which will be announced at a later date. The third round will be held for outstanding sportspersons, PwD, children of in-service, ex-service armed forces, CRP, BSF officers, officials (including officials who died during their service), children, widows of paramilitary forces personnel, Punjab police, PAP and Punjab home guards killed or disabled in action to the extent of 50 per cent or more and wards of Punjab policemen decorated with Gallantry Medals, and terrorists affected categories, among others.

