Punjab Becomes First State to Teach IELTS at ITIs

With an aim to impart quality education to youngsters of the state, the Punjab Government has initiated a new idea to impart International English Language Testing System (IELTS) coaching through Govt Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in synergy with Cambridge University Press India.

In this regard, recently a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between Cambridge University Press India in presence of Cabinet Minister Rana Gurjit Singh.

Through this initiative, approximately 40,000 young aspirants will get coaching & training of IELTS in the govt. technical institutes in Punjab through well-trained and certified trainers. Cambridge University will conduct an IELTS test for all English teachers in Govt ITIs and Polytechnics and those who will get eight Bands in the IELTS examination will be nominated for IELTS coaching. This will save the youth from getting duped by private IELTS trainers charged a hefty amount of fees and also their trainers are not qualified and specialized, said the press release.

During the event the Technical Education and Industrial Training Minister Punjab Rana Gurjit Singh said, “Around six lakh Punjabi students have undergone the IELTS preparations every year and this is the need of the moment to explore new educational avenues for our students." He said that the initiative aimed to create an ecosystem in the state where the potential of our students could flourish in a world-class way. He added that India has the largest young population in the world and needs distinctive education.

The cabinet minister said that the MoU included a teacher training program for trainers through an authorized test center and the University will provide the teaching module as well as the material and teaching partners.

"Punjab is a leading migration state of India with a very widespread diaspora, known for its hard work and entrepreneurship. They have established themselves in many countries of the world, where the numbers of those moving to live, work or study is increasing day-by-day. We want to explore how they can also be better trained in English or other foreign languages before their departure so they may easily be able to get jobs and join the workforce once they arrive," he added.

He also mentioned that the Punjab Government is pleased to become the first state to sign an MoU with Cambridge University Press India for providing coaching & training of IELTS to the youth of Punjab in Govt ITIs and Govt. Polytechnic Colleges across Punjab. “We have set up Foreign Study and Placement Cell in Punjab to facilitate the migration of youth through legal pathways to foreign countries through a very robust system of District Bureaus of Employment and Enterprise (DBEEs)," he added.

Cambridge University Press India is a subsidiary of the Cambridge University Press UK, which is the publishing business of the University of Cambridge and develops and publishes educational courses and instructional materials.

