Punjab Board 5th, 8th Annual Exam Schedule Out, to Begin From Feb 25

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the classes 5 and 8 datesheet 2023 for annual exams. While the 5th exam will be held from February 27 to March 6, the class 8th annual exams will be conducted between February 25 and March 21. Students appearing in exams can check the complete schedule on the official website at pseb.ac.in.

The Punjab board class 5 exam will be held in the respective schools while the class 8 examination will be held at 25 exam centers to be set up by the PSEB. The duration of both exams will be three hours for all subjects except for the Welcome Life subject paper which will be conducted for two hours. Students will be given extra 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Punjab Board Class 5 Exam Schedule

February 27 — English

February 28 — Welcome Life

March 2 — Mathematics

March 3 — First Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu

March 4 — Environmental Studies

March 6 — Second Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu

Punjab Board Class 8 Exam Schedule

February 25 — Social Science

February 27 — English

February 28 — First Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu

March 1 — Welcome Life

March 2 — Science

March 3 — Computer Science

March 4 — Second Language: Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu

March 6 — Mathematics

March 20 — Health and Physical Education

March 21 — Elective Subjects: Agriculture, Dance, Geometrical Drawing and Painting, Home Science, Music (Vaadan), Music (Gayan), Electrical & Radio Work, Sanskrit, Urdu Elective, Vocational Subjects including Simple Home Appliances, Wiring Repairs & Maintenance, Repair and Maintenance of the Transistor

The Punjab Board has also announced the PSEB class 10 and class 12 date sheet 2023 for annual exams. The exams will be held from March 24 to April 20 in the morning shift from 10 am to 1:15 am. PSEB has informed that students with disabilities will be given a scribe facility and an extra 20 minutes for the examination

“Punjab School Education Board 12th and 10th Class Annual Examination (including Open School, Compartment/Reappear, Additional Subject, Performance Enhancement) from 20.2.2023 to 20.4.2023 and from 24.3.2023 to 20.4.2023 respectively. It has been conducted in the centers. The starting time for class XII examination will be at 2.00 PM and the starting time for class X examination will be at 10.00 AM. Datesheet and more information is available on-Board website www.pseb.ac.in." reads the official release.

