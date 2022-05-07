The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the class 5 exam results on May 6. Students who had appeared for the 5th board exam can check and download their marksheets from the official website at pseb.ac.in. It will also be available on indiaresult.com. To check the scores, candidates will need their application number and password. The marksheets will be available from 10 am onwards.

This year, a total of 3,19,086 students appeared for the exam. Out of the total, 3,17,728 cleared it. The pass percentage stands at 99.57 per cent. The topper of the Punjab board 5th result is Sukhman Kaur from Silver Vatika Convent School, Dharamkot who secured 100 per cent marks. She shares her rank with Kapurthala Government School’s Rajeev and Sahijpreet Kaur who also obtained 500 marks out of 500.

Punjab Board 5th Result: How to Download Marksheet

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSEB

Step 2: Click on the Punjab board class 5 result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter your roll number and password

Step 4: Your PSEB Class 5 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

This year, however, is the lowest pass percentage recorded in the past three years. While in 2021, the pass percentage was 99.76 per cent, in 2020, it ws 99.83 per cent.

Girls performed slightly better than boys this year. Out of the total girls who took the board exam, as many as 99.63 cleared it. School-wise, in affiliated schools as many as 99.73 per cent of students who took exam passed it. The pass percentage in associated school is receded at 99.53 per cent and the aided schools had 99.08 per cent of their students cracking the exam. Among those in government schools, 99.55 per cent of students will be moving on to class 6.

