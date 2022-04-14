Punjab Board Begins New Academic Session, Students Still Awaiting Textbooks

Punjab government schools are facing a shortage of books as Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has not supplied textbooks to the schools. Lakhs of students in the state government schools are studying without books since the beginning of the new academic session. The board chairman has said the books will likely be supplied in the next 10 days.

PSEB which prints and supplies books for economically weak students free of cost every year, has failed in fulfilling its responsibility. Chairman of PSEB, Dr Yograj told The Tribune that they are trying their best to supply textbooks to the district headquarters latest by April 20. Talking to the news portal, he said, “We are making efforts to supply textbooks to district headquarters by April 20. We are hoping that students will get textbooks in the next 10 days."

Meanwhile, the shortage of books has created a problem for both students and teachers. While some students have taken the books from their seniors on a temporary basis, the students who have entered Class 10 and Class 12 are suffering as they can’t borrow books from seniors. Class 10 and Class 12 ongoing students have their board exams next month so they can’t lend their books to juniors as well.

The state president of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Vikram Dev has accused PSEB for not printing books on time. In a conversation with the news portal, he informed that not a single student has received their textbooks due to which teachers are facing an issue of keeping up with the class as students are sitting without books. He, further, asserted that PSEB should take steps and provide books to block levels in advance so that students do not suffer.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has allowed parents to buy the same from any store of their choice. The step has been taken to end the monopoly and erratic pricing of uniforms and books by schools. Earlier, several schools were making it compulsory for parents to buy the essentials from either schools or vendors provided by schools.

