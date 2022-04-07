Punjab Board Charging Rs 800 for Hard Copy of Class 10, 12 Result, Teachers Association Criticises

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced to charge Rs 800 from all the students who want to get the hard copy of class 10 and 12 results. The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) is opposing the decision and has accused PSEB of making a profit out of examinations.

Earlier, the board collected an amount of Rs 1100 from each student of Class 10 and Class 12 as examination fee. According to a report by The Tribune, the board collected a total of Rs 94.56 crore as a fee for exams. However, due to COVID-19, the board exams got suspended. The association then also, raised the issue and called out the board for collecting money that was never used. However, the board denied the allegations by saying that they are not making any profit. They made all the preparations including printing of question papers but the examination got suspended due to the pandemic.

Now, after PSEB’s decision of charging students for the hard copy of the result, the association has reportedly met the chairman of the Punjab Board demanded to waive off the hard copy fee or to return the examination fee to the students who didn’t go through any examination process.

Talking to the news portal, DTF’s president, Vikram Yadav has said, “We have raised our objection on the matter. A majority of the students belong to underprivileged sections. The move clearly shows that the government is insidiously making education unaffordable for them."

PSEB Chairman, Dr Yograj has informed that the soft copy of the result will be available free of cost to the students through the DigiLocker app and it is not compulsory for the students to opt for the hard copy. This is because the board is charging only those who want to get the hard copy of the result. According to the news portal, the board is also planning to charge only Rs 100 from the next session for hard copy of the result, if someone wishes to get it, along with the examination fee.

