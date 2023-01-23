Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Launches ‘School of Eminence’ Project of Budget Worth Rs 200 Crore

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched his government’s ambitious project ‘School of Eminence’, saying it is a ‘revolutionary’ step towards ensuring a bright future for students. A budget of Rs 200 crore has been kept for the ‘School of Eminence’ project. The objective of this project is to rejuvenate education in government schools and ensure the holistic development of students so that they become responsible citizens. Under the ‘School of Eminence’ project, 117 government schools in 23 districts will be upgraded, with special emphasis on classes 9 to 12.

State-of-the-art infrastructure, academics, human resource management, sports, co-curricular activities, and community engagement are its five pillars, said a senior official. The official said that apart from career-related counseling, innovative teaching methods would be followed and students would also be provided guidance for professional examinations.

Mann said that these schools are being set up keeping in mind the aspirations of the freedom fighters, which will prepare the students for future needs and help make Punjab a role model in the field of education. He said that the day is not far when these government schools will provide a better education than private schools. “Such schools have already revolutionized the education sector in Delhi. Now it is the turn of Punjab where this model will be implemented successfully." he said.

Describing teachers as nation builders, the Chief Minister said that they have to play an important role in bringing qualitative change in the field of education. Talking about his government’s decision to send 36 teachers to Singapore for training, Mann said it would help them learn best practices around the world.

