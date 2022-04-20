Punjab: Five Students Injured as School Bus Overturns

Five students were injured on Tuesday when a school bus turned turtle, about 60 km from here, police said. Police said the students were returning home after the school hours when the bus overturned at some distance from their school.

Talwara police station Station House Officer Inspector Manmohan Singh said the injured students were admitted to the Community Health Centre in Hajipur, from where three referred to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian. Two students, who had minor injuries, were discharged after being given first aid.

At the time of the incident, at least 30 children were travelling on the bus. The driver of the bus lost control over it while negotiating a sharp curve, said Manmohan Singh.

