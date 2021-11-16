Punjab Government Launches Career Portal that Aims to Give Professional Guidance to Students

Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh on Monday unveiled a career portal aimed at providing professional guidance to students of schools and colleges of the State. The state education department has launched the portal in association with UNICEF India and Aasman Foundation.

During the launch of the partal, https://punjabcareerportal.com/, the minister said that one major reason behind the unemployment problem of Punjab is the inability to choose the right career option. If students are able to get adequate career guidance at the opportune time, they can work wonders in accordance with their capability, Singh said.

He added that the portal would play a significant role in guiding students about various online courses, scholarships and vocations as part of a series of measures being undertaken by the education department.

The minister added that the portal will benefit around 10 lakh students, who would now get the requisite information about career counselling, courses and scholarship sectors while sitting at home, through the portal.

Lalita Sachdeva, guidance expert from UNICEF India said that the students will be equipped with the information concerning the possibilities in the new trades emerging in the modern era.

