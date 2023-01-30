Home » News » education-career » Punjab: Govt School Teacher Held for Molesting Students

Punjab: Govt School Teacher Held for Molesting Students

Sub Inspector (SI) Kamaljit Singh said police arrested the teacher identified as Satnam Singh.

PTI

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 15:53 IST

Hoshiarpur, India

A teacher of a government middle school here was arrested on the charge of molesting three students. (Reprsentative Image: Canva)

A teacher of a government middle school here was arrested on the charge of molesting three students, police said on Saturday.

Sub Inspector (SI) Kamaljit Singh said police arrested the teacher identified as Satnam Singh for allegedly molesting three girls during school hours.

The incident came to the fore when the girls told their parents about the incident on Friday. Police said further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: January 30, 2023, 15:53 IST
last updated: January 30, 2023, 15:53 IST
