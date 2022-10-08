Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling Begins at bfuhs.ac.in, Here's How to Book a Seat

Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 has been started by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot. Candidates, who have cleared NEET UG 2022, can register for the counselling process for medical seats in Punjab at bfuhs.ac.in. The last for registration is October 13.

According to the prospectus, the Punjab NEET UG provisional merit list is going to be published on October 19. Students can submit their objections (if any) offline at the admission branch, BFUHS on October 20 till 5 pm. Thereafter, the final merit list will be shared with no exception for objections on October 21.

Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022: How to register

Step 1. Log on to the online portal, bfuhs.ac.in, using any browser.

Step 2. Click on the link to ‘apply for online admissions to MBBS/MDS under UG NEET 2022’, available on the homepage.

Step 3. You will be now redirected to the registration page.

Step 4. Fill in the form with all the required details and upload documents such as NEET rank card, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, Id cards etc.

Step 5. Next, pay the fee and click on the submit button.

Step 6. Candidates must take a printout of their application forms for future use.

Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022: Application fees

To complete the Punjab NEET UG counselling registration, candidates would have to pay an application fee of Rs 5,900. However, candidates belonging to the Schedule Caste (SC) category have to pay Rs 2,950 only.

Candidates whose name features in the merit list will be required to report to the allotted college to book their seats at the specified time. BFUHS Faridkot will conduct combined online counselling for admission to Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) seats in colleges across Punjab. This includes UG medical seats in private universities and minority institutions as well. For detailed information, aspirants are advised to visit the official site of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences.

