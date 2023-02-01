Punjab Police has invited online applications to fill up 1,746 constable vacancies in the District Police cadre via direct recruitment. In an advertisement released on January 31, the Punjab Police said that the recruitment portal for the submission of applications will be open from 7 pm on February 15 to 11:55 pm on March 8.

Selected candidates will be offered a minimum pay of Rs 19,900 per month. Candidates can check the latest Punjab Police Recruitment 2023 Police Constable Vacancy 2023 details and apply online at www.punjabpolice.gov.in.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Age Limit: Those applying will have to be at least 18 years old as of January 1, 2023. Candidates must also not be older than 28 years on the same date. However, relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for some categories.

Educational Qualifications: For the post of Constable in the District Cadre, all candidates need to have at least cleared the 12th-grade exam or have equivalent education certification from a recognised Education Board or University. For ex-servicemen, the minimum educational qualification shall be Matriculation.

Additionally, the applicant must have passed the Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of their subjects: either compulsory or elective. Alternatively, any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi language specified by the Punjab Government will also be admissible.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

There will be a three-stage process comprising two multiple-choice Computer Based Tests (CBT). The second paper will be qualifying in nature.

The second stage will consist of a Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and a Physical Screening Test (PST). Both of these would be qualifying in nature. Men will need to have a minimum height of 5 feet 7 inches while women must be at least 5 feet 2 inches tall.

The last stage will be document screening.

The selection will be on the basis of merit and normalisation, against available category-wise vacancies. 570 positions are reserved for women. There are reservations for other categories as well. However, the positions against the sports quota will be filled separately.

