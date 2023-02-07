The Punjab Police recruitment board has released the official notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector in the district police and armed police cadres of the Punjab Police. Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of the Punjab Police recruitment board at punjabpolice.gov.in from February 7 (7 pm onwards). The deadline to apply for the vacancies is February 28 up to 11:55 pm.

The number of vacancies might be changed by the Punjab Government or Punjab Police Board at any time before the completion of the recruitment process.

Through this drive, the Punjab Police recruitment board aims to fill up a total of 288 Sub-Inspector vacancies. Out of these, 144 positions are for Sub-Inspectors in District Police Cadre (excluding sportspersons) and 144 vacancies are for Sub-Inspectors in Armed Police Cadre (excluding sportspersons).

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between 18 years and 28 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit has been relaxed for ST/SC candidates.

Educational Qualification: For Sub-Inspector (District Police cadre) and Sub-Inspector (Armed Police cadre), candidates should be a graduate from a recognised university, or its equivalent.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 800 and the examination fee is also Rs 800. So, the total is Rs 1,600. For Ex-Servicemen (ESM) of Punjab State only/Lineal Descendants of ESM, candidates have to pay the application fee only, which is Rs 750.

For candidates from the SC/ST category of all States and Backward Classes of Punjab State only, the application fee is Rs 750, while the examination fee is Rs 200. So, the total is Rs 950. For Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) applicants, the application fee is Rs 750, while the exam fee is Rs 200. In total, they will pay Rs 950.

Punjab Police Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected under three stages which is Stage-I, II, and III. Stage I will consist of Computer Based and Multiple-Choice Question (MCQ) type Papers viz. Stage II will include Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and a Physical Screening Test (PST). The final stage or Stage III will consist of Document Verification.

