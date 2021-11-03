QS Asia University Ranking 2022: China, Singapore Ahead of India, IIT Bombay Best in Country

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has been ranked as best in the country by the latest Asian University Ranking 2022 released by QS Rankings. Two Indian institutes have made it to the list of top 50 while as many as seven institutes have been listed in the list of top 100. Despite so many institutes making it to the list, Indian institutes are still behind its neighbouring countries including Singapore, and China. While China has one of the highest numbers of students, Singapore too has claimed many top spots including rank 1.
In terms of a number of institutes featuring in the QS Asian University Ranking 2022, India is second to Mainland China. China has the largest representation in the ranking with as many as 126 institutes out of the total 687 entries being from the nation. India is ranked second in terms of the number of colleges being featured followed by Japan. China also managed to secure five sports in the top 10 while India could not attain any rank in the top 40. India’s best rank is at 42nd sport secured by IIT Bombay.
QS Asian University Ranking 2022: Top Indian Institutes
Rank 42: IIT Bombay
Rank 45: IIT Delhi
Rank 54: IIT Madras
Rank 56: IISc
Rank 60: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 64: IIT Kanpur
Rank 77: University of Delhi
Rank 107: JNU
Rank 109: IIT Roorkee
Rank 119: IIT Guwahati
Rank 154: University of Calcutta
Rank 156: University of Hyderabad
Rank 162: Jadavpur University
Rank 178: IIT Indore
Rank 180: Savitribai Phule Pune University
Rank 181: Banaras Hindu University
Rank 183: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
Rank 186: Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 194: BITS Pilani
Rank 194: Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Rank 198: VIT, Vellore
QS Asian University Ranking 2022: Best in Region
Rank 1: National University of Singapore
Rank 2: Pekin University, China
Rank 3: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore
Rank 4: University of Hong Kong
Rank 5: Tsinghua University, China
Rank 6: Zhejiang University, China
Rank 7: Fudan University, China
Rank 8: Universiti Malaya, Malaysia
Rank 9: The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology
Rank 10: Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Rank 11: The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Rank 12 University of Tokyo
Rank 13: Korea University
Rank 14: KAIST, South Korea
Rank 15: Kyoto University, Japan
In the QS Asian University Ranking 2022, universities are ranked across 11 parameters including academic and employer reputations, the number of staff holding a PhD, the percentage of international students.
