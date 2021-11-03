QS Asia University Ranking 2022: China, Singapore Ahead of India, IIT Bombay Best in Country

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has been ranked as best in the country by the latest Asian University Ranking 2022 released by QS Rankings. Two Indian institutes have made it to the list of top 50 while as many as seven institutes have been listed in the list of top 100. Despite so many institutes making it to the list, Indian institutes are still behind its neighbouring countries including Singapore, and China. While China has one of the highest numbers of students, Singapore too has claimed many top spots including rank 1.

In terms of a number of institutes featuring in the QS Asian University Ranking 2022, India is second to Mainland China. China has the largest representation in the ranking with as many as 126 institutes out of the total 687 entries being from the nation. India is ranked second in terms of the number of colleges being featured followed by Japan. China also managed to secure five sports in the top 10 while India could not attain any rank in the top 40. India’s best rank is at 42nd sport secured by IIT Bombay.

Advertisement

QS Asian University Ranking 2022: Top Indian Institutes

Rank 42: IIT Bombay

Rank 45: IIT Delhi

Rank 54: IIT Madras

Rank 56: IISc

Rank 60: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 64: IIT Kanpur

Rank 77: University of Delhi

>Read | IIT-Bombay Most Employable in India, None of the Indian Colleges in Top 100: QS Graduate Employability Ranking 2022

Rank 107: JNU

Rank 109: IIT Roorkee

Rank 119: IIT Guwahati

Rank 154: University of Calcutta

Rank 156: University of Hyderabad

Rank 162: Jadavpur University

Rank 178: IIT Indore

Rank 180: Savitribai Phule Pune University

Rank 181: Banaras Hindu University

Rank 183: Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

Rank 186: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 194: BITS Pilani

Rank 194: Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Rank 198: VIT, Vellore

QS Asian University Ranking 2022: Best in Region

Rank 1: National University of Singapore

Rank 2: Pekin University, China

Rank 3: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Rank 4: University of Hong Kong

Advertisement

Rank 5: Tsinghua University, China

Rank 6: Zhejiang University, China

Rank 7: Fudan University, China

Rank 8: Universiti Malaya, Malaysia

Rank 9: The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology

Rank 10: Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Rank 11: The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Rank 12 University of Tokyo

Rank 13: Korea University

Rank 14: KAIST, South Korea

Rank 15: Kyoto University, Japan

Advertisement

In the QS Asian University Ranking 2022, universities are ranked across 11 parameters including academic and employer reputations, the number of staff holding a PhD, the percentage of international students.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.