Home » News » education-career » QS University Rankings 2023: Top University & Colleges in India and Abroad to Study Entrepreneurship

QS University Rankings 2023: Top University & Colleges in India and Abroad to Study Entrepreneurship

Globally, Stanford Graduate School of Business has been ranked as the best university in the QS MBA (Entrepreneurship) University Rankings 2023. Rank 2 and 3 are followed by Harvard Business School and Imperial College Business School

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: October 29, 2022, 12:12 IST

New Delhi, India

IIM Bangalore has ben ranked as the best Indian university in the world for entrepreneurship (Representational Image)
IIM Bangalore has ben ranked as the best Indian university in the world for entrepreneurship (Representational Image)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is the best Indian university as per the QS MBA in Entrepreneurship Rankings 2023. IIM Bangalore is the only Indian institute that has made it to the top 100 universities for entrepreneurship in the world.

Globally, Stanford Graduate School of Business has been ranked as the best university in the world for entrepreneurship. Rank 2 and 3 are followed by Harvard Business School and Imperial College Business School. Cambridge (Judge) and National University of Singapore (NUS) are other two universities who have made it to the top 5 ranking.

Also read| THE to Change Methodology of World University Rankings After IITs Claim Lack of ‘Transparency’

Advertisement

QS MBA (Entrepreneurship) University Rankings 2023: Top Indian universities

RELATED NEWS

Rank 81-90: Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore

QS MBA (Entrepreneurship) University Rankings 2023: Top global universities

Rank 1: Stanford Graduate School of Business

Rank 2: Harvard Business School

Rank 3: Imperial College Business School

Rank 4: Cambridge (Judge)

Rank 5: National University of Singapore (NUS)

Rank 6: IESE Business School

Rank 7: Oxford (Said)

Rank 8: Esade Business School

Rank 9: MIT (Sloan)

Rank 10: Penn (Wharton)

Rank 11: UC Berkeley (Haas)

Rank 12: SDA Bocconi

Rank 13: IE Business School

Rank 14: INSEAD

Rank 15: Politechnico di Milaono

Rank 16: Copenhagen Business School

Rank 17: Nanyang NTU Singapore

Rank 18: London Business School

Rank 19: HEC Paris

Rank 20: Columbia Business School

Advertisement

Institutes are ranked against five parameters including employer reputation, alumni outcome, partnership with employers per faculty, employer or student connections, and graduate employment rate. This year’s full-time MBA rankings provide a comprehensive list of the best business schools to study an MBA in for seven different career specialisations, reads the official website.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was earlier ranked as the best Indian university by QS University Ranking. As many as 13 Indian universities have improved their research impact relative to global competitors, seeing a rise in the Citations per Faculty (CpF)score. However, Indian universities continue to struggle with QS’ measure of institutional teaching capacity. A total of 10 of the 41 universities featured in the ranking have shown a decline in their positions.

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: October 29, 2022, 12:09 IST
last updated: October 29, 2022, 12:12 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Pooja Hegde Spells Elegance In Lime Green Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Most Gorgeous Ethnic Wear Moments

+10PHOTOS

Sara Ali Khan Flaunts Toned Figure In Stylish Athleisure Outfits, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures