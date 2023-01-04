Railway Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For 7,914 Vacancies, All You Need to Know

The Indian Railway is inviting applications for a total number of 7,914 vacancies. The recruitment cell of South Central Railway (SCR), South Eastern Railway (SER) and North Western Railway (NWR) have released advertisements for recruitment in the concerned department in 2023.

There are 4,103 vacancies on south central railway, 2,026 vacancies on the south eastern railway, and 1,785 vacancies on north western railway. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for railway apprentice recruitment 2023 by visiting the website of the respective zones.

The online application process started on December 30, 2022. Candidates are advised to check the details and fill out the applications by visiting the official sites — scr.indianrailways.gov.in, rrcser.co.in, and, rrcjaipur.in.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

As per the official notification, in the South Zone, there are 4,103 posts for the apprentice. The region combines Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh. In the south eastern zone, there are 2,026 posts vacant for the apprentice. There are 1,785 vacancies for apprentices in railway in the north western region.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualifcation: For this, candidates must have a matriculation (10th class in 10+2 examination system) degree from a recognized board with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate and an ITI pass certificate (in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be undertaken) awarded by NCVT/SCVT.

Age Limit: The age limit set by the department is that applicants should have completed 15 years of age as of January,1,2023, and should not be above 24 years of age. There is age relaxation for reserved candidates.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023: Selection process

As per the notice, the selection process will be based on the merit list. A merit list will be prepared for this purpose on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates who must be qualified in matric with at least 50 percent and also marks in ITI in the trade. The application process will start on January 10, 2023, and candidates can fill out the form till February 10, 2023.

