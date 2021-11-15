Railway Recruitment Board to announce CBT-1 Examination Result This Month

The Railway Recruiting Board (RRB) is going to declare the results of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) CBT-1 2021 on its official website this month.

According to media reports, the RRB will declare the results on its official website rrbcdg.go.in. The NTPC CBT-1 2021 recruitment exam was conducted in July. Quoting senior officers of RRB, several media reports stated that the result will be declared in the last week of November.

To check the results, a candidate should first visit rrbcdg.gov.in. Once the page opens, the candidate should click the result link. On clicking the result link a PDF page will open with roll numbers of successful candidates. To download the scorecard, a candidate will have to submit the asked credentials.

The Railway Recruitment Board had conducted the CBT-1 recruitment examination in seven phases. The last phase of the examination was held on July 31. The successful candidates of CBT-1 will have to appear for the CBT-2 for selection. The RRB is conducting the CBT 2021 examination to fill 35,277 vacant positions.

According to media reports, around 1.25 crore applicants had appeared for the CBT-1 recruitment examination for various positions of NTPC.

According to experts, this year, the competition will be tougher, for the cut off is expected to be high since 354 candidates applied for every vacant position.

The Railway Recruitment Board, after the CBT examinations, is going to conduct a Group D recruitment exam to fill various posts. According to RRB officials, more than one crore people applied for Group D recruitment exams.

The board has asked all candidates to frequently visit the RRB website to download their recruitment examination admit cards. “The RRB this year will not send admit cards to the applicants via post. The candidates will have to download it from the website by filling in the asked credentials," said a senior RRB officer.

