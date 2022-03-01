Railways Committee to Submit Report on RRB NTPC, Group D on March 4

The committee set up by the Indian Railways to examine grievances raised by candidates in RRB NTPC and group D exams will be submitting its report to the government on March 4. Within the first two weeks of setting up of the committee, it had received over 1 lakh queries.

The major concern raised by RRB NTPC candidates was that the RRB has selected over 7 lakh roll numbers instead of 7 lakh candidates. This means one candidate (roll number) has been selected for more than one post reducing chances for others.

For group D candidates the major concerns revolve around the selection criteria. Earlier group D was a single-window exam, however, now the RRB had decided to hold a second-tier exam. The RRB said that this has been done because the number of candidates has been high.

Alleging a scam in the hiring process, Railways job aspirants had held protests across states. In several areas in Bihar, the protest had gone violent. Railways had put a hold on further rounds of recruitment due to the protest. RRB said that it will ban candidates who found damaging the property will be banned from appearing in any Railway recruitment exam.

One of the biggest recruitment exams, RRB NTPC had received over 1 crore applications. In group D exams too, lakhs of candidates had registered.

The panel is expected to look into the concerns and form a report. The report is likely to be submitted to the ministry after which further action will be taken on the Railway recruitment drives including both NTPC and group D.

The committee members include Deepak Peter, chairperson, Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board; Rajiv Gandhi, Member Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board; Aditya Kumar, Member, Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway; Jagdish Alagar, Member Chairperson RRB/Chennai; Mukesh Gupta, Member Chairperson RRB/Bhopal.

