Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Delayed: Know When & Where to Check Marksheets

Over 20 lakh students are waiting for the Rajasthan Board class 10th and class 12th board results. The results that were likely going to be announced on May 23 are yet to be declared. The board has not announced the result date till late, however, the reports claim that it will be out in the coming days or in the first week of the next month. Officials claim that due to high number of students, the evaluation is taking time and it is likely that the results for both 10th and 12th could be announced separately.

The Rajasthan Board of School Education (RBSE), Ajmer on its official Twitter handle said,

Advertisement

Earlier the Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra also tweeted saying that the result will be announced ‘soon’,

Every year nearly 20 lakh students take Rajasthan Board exams including both 10th and 12th boards. The class 10 board has about 12 lakh and class 12 has about 8 lakh students taking their boards with Rajasthan Board every year. Due to the high number of students involved, the evaluation process is taking longer. With each student appearing for about 5-6 exams, the number of answerscripts to be checked is at least 1 lakh.

Once evaluation is completed, result date and time will be announced. The result will be announced via a media briefing by DP Jaroli and RBSE Secretary Arvind Sengwa. After the address to media, the result will be available for students to download. Students can also check their results with news18.com. Results once announced will be available at rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.indiaresults.com, and rbse.org. The result will also be available at News18.com.

Advertisement

Read | RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Soon at rbse.org: Know Marks Needed to Pass

Those checking result via official website, need to log-in using roll number. The roll number will be mentioned at their admit cards. Those who have not received their roll numbers can connect with their schools. Students can also check the same with their results using date of birth.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.