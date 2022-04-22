Rajasthan Board 12th Political Science Exam Asked 6 Questions Praising Congress

The Rajasthan Board class 12th political science exam held on Thursday had as many as six questions related to the Congress — the current ruling party of the state. Most of the questions were regarding the achievements of the political party. It is unusual for a political science question paper to ask questions inclined towards any political party. This would also be the first time that there are so many questions on the ruling party of the state in the state board exams.

“Who gave the slogan of Gareebi hatao?", “Describe congress’ social and intellectual alliances," “How many seats did congress win in 1984 elections?", “Which political party dominated the first three general elections?," “General elections of 1971 proved to be an election for restoration of Congress. Explain this statement", among others.

Advertisement

There was also one question related to communist party bifurcation, and another on BSP.

Academicians believe that asking questions about Congress is normal considering there is a chapter on “Dominance of one political party and congress system: challenges and establishment" in class 12 Rajasthan Board political science books, however, the tone of the questions praising a certain party has raised eyebrows.

Earlier this year, in CBSE board exams, there was a question asking students to name the party ruling Gujarat at the time of the 2002 riots. The question was later canceled from the exams and marks for the same were given to all students. While there is no official statement from RBSE on this, if these questions are deemed wrong, students will be compensated, as per rules

Every year over 9 lakh students take Rajasthan Board class 10 exams. The exams which began in March will be ending soon and the results for RBSE 12th board are likely to be announced in May. Last year, in the Rajasthan Board 12th exams, as many as 91.96 per cent of students passed in science, 94.49 per cent in commerce, and 90.70 per cent in arts stream.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.