Rajasthan Board Class 12 Exams Begin, Key Rules to Know Before Entering Exam Hall

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to start the Class 12 board examinations starting today. The examination which begins on March 24 will end on April 26. The board will conduct the Class 10 examination from March 31 to April 26. This year around 20.18 lakh students will appear in the board exam in the state. For smooth functioning of the examination, RBSE has set up approximately 6,000 examination centres in Rajasthan.

According to a Live Hindustan report, the board has started the distribution of the exam papers to the examination centres. The question papers are distributed in three phases at the 573 examination centres of Jaipur. The report states that the board has distributed question papers to the 216 examination centres of the pink city in the first phase.

The board is taking strict actions to have a supervised and controlled system at the examination centres. They have set up cameras and are strengthening the videography system at all centres. According to the report, RBSE has decided to record everything from the opening of question papers and answer sheets to conducting examinations and packing answer sheets after.

RBSE has also released some basic guidelines for the candidates giving the class 10 and class 12 board exams this year. They must keep these important things in mind before leaving their house:

— Remember to keep a hard copy of your admit card. Admit Card is mandatory to enter the examination hall as well as give the exam.

— Every student should have to follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including wearing a mask, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned in the admit card and announced by the officials.

— No student will be allowed to take mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones and other electronic gadgets with them inside the examination hall. Finding any device with the student might lead to the cancellation of their exam.

