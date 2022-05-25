Rajasthan Board Class 5 & 8th Results Likely Today at rajresults.nic.in, Steps to Download Marksheet

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer is likely to declare the results for class 5 and class 8 board exams today, May 25. After delaying the results for classes 10 and 12 claiming that evaluation for some answer sheets is still pending, the RBSE is expected to released marksheet for students in classes 5 and 8.

Over 25 lakh students had enrolled in Class 5 and class 8, combined under the Rajasthan Board. Once the result is declared their answer sheets will be available at the official websites. Students, parents will be able to check their marks online at the official websites, rajresults.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajasthan.indiaresults.com, and rbse.org. The result will also be available at News18.com.

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022: How to Check

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentails

Step 4: Result will appear, download

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022: Direct Link

To check score with News18.com, students need to fill the form given below, marks will be visible as soon as the result is out.

RBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022: What to Check in Marksheet?

After downloading the marksheet it is important that students also know what to check in it and how to ensure its error-free.

— Spellings: Spelling of name of the student. It should be the same as class 10, unless changed. Surname should also be added or not added as per requirement

— Marking: Students need to get their marks checked not only for total and % calculation but also for subject-wise marks.

Advertisement

— Pass, Fail Status

— Grades: Students will also get grades along with marks. They need to ensure that the grades given to them is corresponding to that of marks obtained by them

Advertisement

The Rajasthan Board held class 5 exams from April 27 to May 17 and class 8 exams from April 17 to May 17. Even though these is no official confirmation on the exam date yet, reports claim that the result will be announced today - May 25.

Meanwhile, RBSE will declare results for class 10 and class 12 by end of May or first week of June. Every year nearly 20 lakh students take Rajasthan Board exams including both 10th and 12th boards. The class 10 board has about 12 lakh and class 12 has about 8 lakh students taking their boards with Rajasthan Board every year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.