The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the admit cards for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 soon. The schools will be able to download the RBSE class 10th and 12th admit cards from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once out. The admit cards can be downloaded by the schools using their user ID and password on the portal. Students who are set to appear in the Rajasthan board exams are advised to contact their schools to avail of their admit cards.

As per the official timetable, the RBSE Class 10 exams will be conducted from March 16 to April 11. While the class 12 exams will be held between March 9 and April 12 in a single from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. Students are advised to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the board exam.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Board Class 10 and 12 Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the board exam 2023 (new portal), available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the RBSE class 10 or 12 admit card 2023 link.

Step 4: On the new window, submit the login credentials such as the user id and password.

Step 5: The Rajasthan board 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, print, and download the hall ticket for further use.

Advertisement

All appearing candidates are requested to carry their RBSE class 10 and 12 hall tickets along with valid ID proof (including an Aadhaar card or pan card) to the examination hall. Without the RBSE 2023 admit cards, students will not be allowed to enter the examination hall or even appear for the exam.

According to the date sheet, the RBSE class 10 board exams will start with English papers and end with vocational subjects and Sanskrit. While the RBSE Class 12 board exams will begin with a psychology paper and conclude with vocational subjects. This year, approximately 21,12,206 students have registered for the board exams. As per media reports, a total of 6,081 exam centres have been created for this year.

Read all the Latest Education News here